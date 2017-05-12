Clashes once again broke out in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and stone pelting was witnessed after Friday prayers.

According to initial reports, the security officials used tear gas to disperse the stone pelters. Also their were Pakistani flag that were once again waived off.

Earlier in the day, one Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the International Border (IB) in J&K’s Arnia sector, sources said.

The trooper was injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers when he was cutting tall grass on the Indian side of the IB, according to a BSF source.