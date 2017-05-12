Another incident of suicide has emerged from Jammu region but this time in Budgam district where a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was found dead inside the training centre at the parliamentary force in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF soldier, identified as Anil Kumar of 35 battalion of CRPF was found dead by other soldiers inside his room at the Regional Training Centre.

A case has been registered under 174 and a probe is underway.

Police have started investigation on what could be the possible reason behind the death of the soldier.

Earlier, an Indian Air Force (IAF) airman committed suicide at Tambaram Air Force station near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Airman Kubir Singh, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot himself with his gun at the air force station.