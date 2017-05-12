A 37-year-old man was arrested for attempting to kill the husband of his newly-married love interest, the city police said on Friday.

Vivek Kumar Aggarwal, a resident of Budh Vihar in Rohini area, was arrested from his residence on Thursday night on a tip-off.

“On April 20, Aggarwal had fired at Piyush Malik while he was returning to his residence on a two-wheeler with his newly wedded wife in Rohini Sector-5 area. Initially it appeared to be a blind case as no motive was found for the crime,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Pal said.

“Aggarwal was identified later after intense questioning of probable suspects and bad characters,” he added.

Aggarwal confessed that he was in love with the woman and hence wanted to kill her husband. He also attempted to kill Malik in February and was following him since then, waiting for the right opportunity for the task.

Since he had no previous criminal background, Aggarwal changed his residence to deflect suspicion and avoid police arrest.

“When he was listed as a probable suspect in the case, he tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills,” the DCP said.