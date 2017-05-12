The Mizoram government is developing an international standard 18-hole golf course which has been designed by a Canadian firm, official said here on Friday.

“The international standard 18-hole golf course is being developed near Thenzawl town in Serchhip District (in central Mizoram) as part of the central government plan to develop theme-based tourism circuits across the country,” a Mizoram Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) official said.

He said the Union Ministry of Tourism, under its ambitious “Swadesh Darshan” tourism development scheme, had asked all the states in the country to develop theme-based tourism circuits.

“The golf course is being created under the Swadesh Darshan scheme and is expected to be inaugurated by March next year. The under-construction golf course was designed by Canada-based golf course architect firm Graham Cooke and Associates,” the official said.

Skilled technicians from overseas are currently installing the log structures and log huts using high-grade pinewood imported from Russia.

The golf resort will also have a fully equipped clubhouse, a modern state-of-the-art convention centre, gazebos and a big food court.

“Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the union government has sanctioned Rs 94.91 crore to develop various tourist sites of the northeastern state besides the golf resort,” the official added.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalmalsawma recently visited the golf resort site and asked the concerned officials and construction agencies to focus on quality of the project.