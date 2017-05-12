An Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearer accused in the murder of a CPI(M) worker last year was hacked to death by unidentified assailants near Kannur in Kerala on Friday. The state BJP leadership has accused CPI(M) activists of the crime.

The RSS worker, Choorakkad Biju, in his early 30s, is the 12th accused in the murder of CPI(M) worker Dhanaraj, that took place near Payyanur here in July last year.

Biju was out on bail.

The police have cordoned off the area and probe has begun.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a strike in Kannur district on Saturday to protest the murder of Biju.

“The CPI(M) is trying to foment trouble in the district. We can’t be a mute spectator if the party continued to let loose violence against our workers,” BJP Kannur district secretary Sathyaprakash told HT.

(With inputs from IANS)