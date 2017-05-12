A court here on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev in a case filed against him for remarks made against those who refused to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

The warrant was issued by additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal after Ramdev failed to appear before the court despite summons issued to him.

The court had summoned Ramdev under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a speech made in April last year during a ‘Sadbhavna Sammelan’ held here.

During the speech, Ramdev said for the Constitution, thousands would have been beheaded for opposing the chanting of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Congress leader and former Haryana minister Subhash Batra had approached the court after the police refused to register a case against Ramdev.

The yoga guru is considered close to the BJP government in Haryana, which has been in power in Haryana since October 2014. The BJP government has also named Ramdev as the brand ambassador of Haryana.