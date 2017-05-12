Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party spokesperson Jay Panda on Friday was relieved from his position by the party president Naveen Patnaik.

Panda recently came under fire for voicing his dissent over BJD’s poor show in local panchayat polls and the internal issues of the party.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kendrapara area of Odisha who is one of the crucial figures in the BJD party drew flak from other party members after he wrote a column asking for introspection within the party and the loopholes that are holding it back.

Some BJD leaders said that Panda was trying to split the party while others held the opinion that he is planning to join Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per reports, the sacked leader has refuted all the allegations on him and has reiterated that he made claims only in the best interests of the party. He also said that he has no qualms with Odisha CM and party president Naveen Patnaik over his dismissal.