On the second day of hearing of the matter, the Supreme Court on Friday said that Triple talaq was the “worst and undesirable” form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims.

There are “school of thoughts (which) say that triple talaq is legal, but it is the worst and not desirable form for dissolution of marriages among Muslims,” the court said.

A five-judge constitution bench, led by JS Khehar is hearing pleas challenging the contagious practice that allows a man to divorce his wife by uttering the word talaq three times.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of five judges from different faiths, Chief Justice JS Khehar (Sikh), Kurian Joseph (Christian), RF Nariman (Parsi), UU Lalit (Hindu) and Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) heard petitions challenging the edict with a call for uniform civil code.

“We are going to decide the validity of triple talaq,” said Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, heading a Constitution bench, asking the parties concerned to focus on whether triple talaq was fundamental to Islam.

The petition was filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq within the community; some complained of being divorced through Facebook and WhatsApp.

The triple talaq issue has attracted condemnation for how married Muslim women are abandoned while the husband arbitrarily decides to leave his partner. The BMMA has alleged that women have been divorced through WhatsApp messages and Facebook Messenger.