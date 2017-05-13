Pakistan on Saturday morning violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) of Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. It is the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan within three days.

Pakistan initiated the unprovoked shelling in Kalsia village of Nowshera sector at around 7 in the morning today.

Commenting on the matter, the police official said that this time the Pakistani forces are targeting three villages — Bhawani, Baba Khowari and Kalsian — along the LoC following which the civilians have migrated to other safer places.

Further disclosing the matter, Defence spokesperson, Lt Col Manish Mehta said, “Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0715 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector”.

J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, heavy mortar shelling. pic.twitter.com/sSUUyihbkb — ANI (@ANI_news) May 13, 2017

As per sources, the Indian forces are retaliating strongly. Heavy firing is underway.

Previously, on Friday morning, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the international border in Arnia sector. On Thursday, a woman was died and her husband was severely injured in an unprovoked firing at Pukharni village in Nowshera sector of Rajouri by Pakistan.

This is a developing story; check the place for further developments