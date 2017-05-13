If the Pakistani news reports are to be believed, Pakistan is in no mood to accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Jadhav was rewarded with the death penalty by the Pakistan Military court over the allegations of espionage. Following the order, India had moved to ICJ seeking a stay over the Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution.

According to Dunya News, “Attorney General of Pakistan was reportedly briefed today over Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s issue and according to the sources, Pakistan will deny jurisdiction of International Court of Justice (ICJ) over cases that have Pakistan’s national stability at stake.”

The briefing stated, “Pakistan does not accept International Court’s jurisdiction to order the state in issue that involves its national stability.”

Based on another report, the terror-state Pakistan had revised all its previous commitments made to ICJ and had went on to withdraw all domestic as well as issues related to national security on March 29. This revision by the country has put India in a critical position to pin Pakistan down in Jadhav death case.

As per sources, Pakistan had informed ICJ about the changes through their United Nations (UN) envoy, Maleeha Lodhi.

The declaration issued in this respect read: “Disputes relating to or connected with any aspect of hostilities, armed conflicts, individual or collective self-defence or the discharge of any functions pursuant to any decision or recommendation of international bodies, the deployment of armed forces abroad, as well as action relating and ancillary thereto in which Pakistan is, has been or may in future be involved”.

After the death sentence was rewarded to Jadhav, India on May 8 had approached ICJ seeking a stay over Jadha’s death penalty. India had also accused Pakistan of “egregious violations” of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR).

Following India’s request, the ICJ, using its powers under the ‘Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations concerning the Compulsory Settlement of Disputes of 24 April 1963’ stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution.

India had requested consular access to Jadhav for almost 16 times, but was rejected every time by Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan is the signatory to VCCR.

The public hearing of the Jadhav case by the ICJ would be taking place on Monday, May 15.