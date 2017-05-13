The national capital, Delhi, has been put on high-alert after the police received some intelligence inputs suggesting a major terror attack. As per inputs a global terror outfit is planning to hit Delhi soon.

After the inputs were received, Delhi police heightened its security measures especially at places that witness a huge footfall of foreign nationals and tourists.

As per inputs, the attackers’ main targets are foreign nationals and the tourists visiting the national capital this year.

Previously, the Delhi Police commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, while addressing media had said that the police are on full alert to avert any terror attack in the national capital.

Assuring safety of people, Patnaik said that Special Cell of the Delhi Police is working constantly on alerts and is also in touch with other security agencies to keep terror attacks at bay.

Patnaik said, “We have to be on an alert 365 days, 24×7. When certain developments are taking place elsewhere, we upgrade the level of our alertness. When we have festival season and important national events like Independence Day or Republic Day, we are more alert.”

Apart from Delhi, the police in Mumbai are also on alert after 26 Pakistani nationals went missing in the past 2 to 3 weeks. The missing persons also includes a man who stayed in Juhu for nearly 10 years and ran a shop in the area.

