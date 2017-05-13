A- A A+

In a tragic incident being reported from Jammu and Kashmir, a group of militants opened fire on Indian Army Troopers Seer Jagir hamlet in Tral area on Saturday. The incident broke out when the troopers were conducting survey in Pulwama district regarding the whereabouts of a few Kashmiri youth.

As per reports, the Indian Army units present there retaliated in full force following which the militants fled the spot.

Following the incident, Security forces cordoned off the area with the help of Paramilitary Forces, CRPF jawans and Special police force in an attempt to gun down the militants.

The area, Tral, is the birth place of ex-Hizbul Mujahideen poster boy, Burhan Wani who was killed by the Indian Army. Reports suggest that the area, Tral, witnesses a good presence of militants in the area.

Search operations have been initiated in the area.

(More inputs to follow...)

First Published | 13 May 2017 1:34 PM
