A woman in Haryana’s Rohtak district was brutally gangraped by a group of seven men who later crushed her head with a vehicle to prevent identification.

The attackers, unidentified by the police as of now, mutilated the private parts of the victim and later ran their vehicle over the woman’s face. According to the police, the incident occurred on May 9. The body was recovered from Rohtak’s IMT area.

The woman in Rohtak was on her way to work when she was allegedly abducted by the seven men. Police were able to identify the victim through the missing person complaint.

The parents of the woman have held their neighbours as the culprits. The parents had filed a missing complaint with the police when their daughter did not return home from work.

Only last week, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence to four convicts of the infamous Nirbhaya gangrape case.