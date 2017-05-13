The Mumbai police have been put on high-alert to locate the 26 Pakistani nationals who have been missing for the past three weeks now. Sources suggest that among the missing people there is also a man who lived in Juhu area for over 10 years.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, the man hunt was brought into force after the police official failed to locate them through the details mentioned in their C-forms. A C-form is a document which is filled by all Pakistanis while entering India.

Commenting on the matter, a police official said that all the details provided by the missing people were false. The matter came to light when security agencies tried to trace them.

Being triggered by the alerts from Intelligence agencies about threats, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a manhunt to trace them back.

The special teams have been sent to different hotels and lodging houses in Mumbai to locate them.

The alert was issued after the reports of an Indian Mujahideen who is believed to be from Karnataka, conducted a reconnaissance in the city. Reports suggest that the founders of Indian Mujahideen — Riyaz Shahbandri alias Riyaz Bhatkal and his elder brother Iqbal — are said to be in Pakistan under the protection of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).