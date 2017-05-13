The Army on Saturday said a school had been renamed after Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz — killed by militants in south Kashmir — and his family handed over a cheque for Rs 75 lakh.

The cheque for Rs 75 lakh was from the Army Group Insurance Fund, apart from another cheque for Rs one lakh from the martyr’s regiment — Rajputana Rifles.

“Major General B.S. Raju, the General Officer Commanding of the Victor Force, visited the bereaved family members in Kulgam district and assured them that the Army stands by them and will always be ready to help”, Defence Ministry Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS here.

“The GOC assured the family that those responsible for Lt. Ummer’s dastardly murder will be brought to justice. The GOC announced renaming of an Army school in the area as ‘Lt. Ummer Fayaz Goodwill School’,” he added.

The unarmed officer, on leave to visit his home in Kulgam, was kidnapped by militants while attending the marriage of his maternal uncle’s daughter in Batapura village around 10PM on May 9.

His bullet-riddled body was found on Wednesday morning (May 10) at Harmen in Shopian district.

The officer, from Rajputana Rifles, had joined the Army in December last year.

Police has since issued posters of three local militants responsible for the officer’s kidnapping and subsequent murder.