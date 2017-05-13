Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew ire from public, especially from the blue collar ones, when he cut down at least 15 state holidays from the existing list.

The controversial decision to slash Eid-e-Milad, more commonly known as Barawafat, from the public holidays has certainly not gone down well with some and one Bashir Beg from Bareilly has moved High Court petitioning against it.

However, Beg reiterated that he has challenged the decision for Eid-e-Milad only and questioning other remaining 14 slashed holidays is not on his agenda.

The petitioner from Bareilly stated that Barawafat was declared a public holiday by the Centre, hence removal of it from the list by state is out of bounds.

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a copy of the notification issued by the Yogi government where they have slashed Eid-e-Milad from the state holiday list.

The case will be heard on July 12 again by the Allahabad High Court.

After assuming power, Yogi Adityanath has laid some swift and stern actions in the state as the cutting down of holidays was ordered on 25th April.