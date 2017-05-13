A candle light march was held on Saturday evening at India Gate in New Delhi to pay tribute to late Kashmiri officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz. He was abducted and killed by Hizbul terrorists earlier this week.

Indian Army sources said six terrorists were involved in the killing of the 22-year-old Kashmiri officer.

“Lt. Ummer Fayaz was known as a hero not just in his village but also in the army. He was a brave officer, it is possible that he got into a scuffle with the militants,” an army officer who did not want to be named, said.

Lt. Ummer had two bullet marks on his body — one on his face and another in his abdomen. There were scuffle marks on the body as well.

Delhi: People pay tributes to late army officer Lt. Ummer Fayaz at India Gate, he was abducted and killed by terrorists pic.twitter.com/lEtQVsgvqT — ANI (@ANI_news) May 13, 2017



Posted with the 3 Rajputana Rifles in Akhnoor, Lt. Ummer had gone home on leave.

Lt Ummer, who would have turned 23 on June 8, had gone to attend the marriage of his maternal uncle’s daughter in Shopian.

He was abducted from there around 10 pm and his bullet-riddled body was found on Wednesday morning (May 10) at Harmen in Shopian district.