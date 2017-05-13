A day after Kashmir’s separatist leaders received death threats from the former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the government will consider providing security to the leaders, if requested.

“Will consider giving security if anyone asks for it,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Mehbooba Mufti was interacting with the young entrepreneurs being trained and promoted by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Srinagar.

Criticising the media, the J&K CM said, “If a kid pelts stone or holds a flag, the media discusses it 24/7, but they don’t talk about you (Kashmiris) are trying to change the picture of the state.”

On Friday, the former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa had warned Hurriyat leaders that their heads will be chopped off and hung in the Lal Chowk in Srinagar for interfering in the militant group’s “struggle for Islam”.

In an audio that went viral on social media, Zakir said: “I am warning all those hypocrite Hurriyat leaders that they must not interfere in our Islamic struggle. If they do, we will cut their heads and hang them in Lal Chowk”.

The militant leader asserted that his outfit was clear in its motives of “fighting to impose a Shariat in Kashmir and not resolving the Kashmir issue by calling it a political struggle”.

(With IANS inputs)