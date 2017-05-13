Kerala Metro Rail Limited authorities have announced that they will give employment to at least 23 transgenders in the soon-to-be functional metro facility in the city of Kochi.

Reportedly, the ones with higher degrees among the 23 will be given prominent posts while others will be posted to housekeeping work.

It should be noted that all of these candidates have been recruited through standard procedure of selection — written exams and interviews.

“This is an attempt to bring them to the mainstream,” said MD of Kerala Metro Rail Limited.

Shedding light on the initiative, the Managing Director further said, “We hope our maiden attempt will be a runaway success. We expect other firms to follow suit and engage them in respectable positions.”

This is an unprecedented move by any government-run company which has taken clear and practical approach towards catering the third gender.

Kochi Metro’s first phase from Aluva to Palarivattom is near completion and will become functional from next month. While the second phase is still under-construction and will operate from Palarivattom to Maharaja’s College from August, 2017.