On Sunday morning, Pakistan military forces violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri of Chingus area at Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off as heavy firing is underway.

As per reports, more than seven inhabited villages in the area of Manjakote, Rajouri district are under constant target of Pakistani Army. Following the heavy shelling by Pakistani troops over 1,000 border residents have been forced to evacuate the area.

Following the ceasefire violation, the Pakistani Army has initiated indiscriminate firing using small arms — automatics, 82 mm & 120 mm mortars — along the LoC in Rajouri district.

As per Indian Army sources, no casualties have been reported so far. Indian jawans are retaliating with full force.

Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan had again violated the ceasefire along the LoC of Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. In the unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops, two civilians had lost their lives and one was severely injured.

This is the fourth ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in past four days at Rajouri district.