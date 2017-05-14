A grandiose display of amenities was planned for Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Prem Sagar who was killed in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was going to visit the jawan’s house in Deoria district which compelled the local administration to install air conditioner and sofas inside the martyr’s house.

However, when the successful presentation of the government’s solidarity was over, so were the added facilities. Prem Sagar’s house which was lavished with AC, sofas, curtain, towels before Adityanath’s visit by the local administration was painfully made aware of how everything had been preposterously planned.

“As soon as Yogi left the place, within half an hour, all these things – the AC, sofas, curtain, towels – were taken away,” Deccan Herald quoted a family member as saying.

The local administration even laid concrete pavement leading to Tikampar village. Open drains in the village were closed and a health centre, which was normally shut, was briefly opened.

Yogi Adityanath gave Rs 6 lakh to the martyr’s family and assured one of the martyr’s family member a government job.

The state government has taken cognizance of the matter and has assured strict action against the guilty party.