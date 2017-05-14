The state of Madhya Pradesh was gripped with sorrow just a few hours after the State Board of Secondary Education released their results on Friday. A number of students committed suicide after they failed the examinations.

As per reports, around 10 students belonging to class 12 committed suicides, with two siblings included. The life ending cases were not only of the students who failed the examinations but also of the students who scored below their expectations.

Some students resorted to injecting a poisonous substance into their body while some jumped in front of a train to end their life.

After the reports of students committing suicide went viral, the state board gave out helpline numbers to support the stressed students which were flooded by calls from students just a few hours after the results were announced.

In 2017, Madhya Pradesh recorded the overall pass percentage of class 12 as 67.87% while for class 10 it remained 49.86%.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, MP has witnessed high percentage of student suicides in past which witnessed a boost of over 200% in 2005 to 2014. The NCRB data also suggests that more than 4500 students have committed suicide from 2004 to 2015.