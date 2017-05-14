Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday fainted during a press conference at his official residence here and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Mishra, who is on hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence here, demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five Aam Aadmi Party leaders, fainted while making a presentation on the irregularities regarding the financial transactions of the party.

Mishra was removed as Delhi’s Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Kapil Mishra, who vowed to go on an indefinite hunger-strike till the party leaders gave out the details of their foreign trips, has said that he will be filing an FIR against the Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal for duping the Delhiites.

While addressing the media on Sunday, the sacked minister charged the party with following accusations:

a) Conversion of black money

b) Part chief, Arvind Kejriwal concealed Party funds

c) Bungled several bank accounts

d) Corruption in Mohalla clinics

Mishra had also alleged that a conspiracy was on to make him end his indefinite hunger strike, saying the doctors were giving ‘false’ reports on his medical condition.