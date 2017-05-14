Search engine giant Google on Sunday celebrated Mother’s Day and the spirit of motherhood with a cute cactus doodle.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in India and many other countries on the second Sunday of May annually. The day is marked to celebrate and cherish the unconditional love, compassion, and sacrifices made by mothers in bringing up their children.

In six animated images, the doodle series portrays a woman entering motherhood projected through a cactus.

The doodle presents a pregnant cactus giving birth to a baby cactus, bringing it up, taking care, guiding her babies, showering her love and finally living a settled life with grown-up cacti.

There is a small history attached to how celebration of Mother’s Day began.

It is believed that Anna Marie Jarvis began this custom in the US to fulfil her mother, social activist Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis’ unfulfilled dreams.

On May 10, 1908, Anna Jarvis held a public service at the school where her mother was a teacher and that’s how celebration of Mother’s Day began.

On May 9, 1914, the late US President Thomas Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation following untiring efforts by Anna Marie Jarvis and declared the second Sunday of May as the national day for public expression of love and reverence for the mothers.