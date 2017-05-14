A tribal has been arrested on charges of raping and murdering his 72-year-old mother under the influence of intoxicants in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the police said on Sunday.

Hari Marandi (45) committed the crime on Saturday when other family members were away from their house in Dambaru Dahar village, the police said.

He has been arrested under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with rape and murder, Betnoti Sub-divisional Police Officer Dhirendra Nanda said.

Marandi will be presented in a local court on Sunday.