Just few hours after Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) sacked water minister Kapil Mishra levelled charges of siphoning of funds and conducting hawala transactions against the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP held a separate press conference refuting all the charges made by their party’s sacked minister.

While addressing the media, Mishra accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of duping Delhiites of their rights and further dared CM to resign or he will be “dragged to Tihar Jail by the collar”.

Countering Kapil Mishra’s allegations, AAP minster Sanjay Singh, while addressing the media, said that the sacked minister was speaking Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) language.

While addressing the media briefing, Sanjay Singh said that the questions raised by the sacked minister are the same questions which are being raised by the BJP party for the past two years.

Raising a statement from PM Modi’s speech, where he raised questions over AAP’s Rs 2 cr donation, Sanjay Singh said that he requests the BJP party as well as the central government to stop questioning Delhi CM’s loyalty towards its people.

“Stop defaming Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party,” Sanjay Singh said.

Dismissing Kapil Mishra’s donation charge, Sanjay Singh said that it had been over two and a half years and it is only now that the BJP is questioning the donation amount. The leader further added that the party fulfilled all the requirements and followed the procedure, which it made public through its website, while procuring the donations.

Accusing BJP of conspiring against AAP, Singh said that just a few days ago BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had gone to the Election Commission seeking the de-recognition of AAP over the charges of illegally procuring donations.

Terming the whole ‘expose’ as conspiracy, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that BJP is playing a huge role in leaving no stone unturned in defaming AAP.