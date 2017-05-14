Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday at Waripora area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The terrorists were hiding in a house in the village. As soon as the joint team of army and SoG cordoned off the area, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter.

“Two militants were killed and two weapons were recovered in the operation,” army spokesman, Col Manish told a local daily.

No security personnel or local was injured in the operation, police said.

After the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani in 2016, there has been a rise in the militant attacks in the Valley.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, at least 95 local youths have joined militant ranks since last year, while a total of 200 militants are active in Kashmir at present.

“The situation is normal in central and north Kashmir areas while there are challenges for the security forces in some pockets of south Kashmir,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) SJM Gilani told a media conference in Srinagar last week.