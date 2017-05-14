Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United is yet to decide on attending RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s “BJP hatao, desh bachao” rally here in August, a JD-U leader said on Sunday.

The party is yet to decide whether to attend Lalu’s rally, aimed at showcasing the unity of non-BJP parties at the national level, state JD-U President Vasisht Narain Singh said.

“There is enough time for it,” Singh said. He is considered close to Chief Minister and JD-U national President Nitish Kumar.

Ahead of the proposed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) rally, the JD-U appears reluctant to announce its support for the event or say if it will attend the rally.

Both parties along with the Congress are constituents of the ruling Grand Alliance in Bihar.

In fact, the RJD and JD-U have differences on several issues, including use of electronic voting machines to the prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Lalu has announced the rally will be attended by top non-BJP leaders like Congress President Sonia Gandhi and its Vice President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.