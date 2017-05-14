As much as Rs 125 crore will be spent on ensuring an impressive crowd at a ‘Namami Devi Narmada Sewa Yatra’ event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress Madhya Pradesh unit claimed on Sunday.

The May 15 event at Amarkantak will mark the end of the Madhya Pradesh government’s pet project.

This sum will include expenditure on ferrying people to the event in over 5,300 buses and providing them food and training, besides on the security paraphernalia, the state Congress unit said.

A target has been set for authorities in each of the 51 districts on the number of people to be sent for the event, Congress leader Ajay Singh claimed.

He alleged that the ground reality on the Save Narmada project was quite different from what was being projected by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan state government.