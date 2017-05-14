Taking suo motu cognisance of a brutal gang-rape in Haryana — reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi, the National Commission for Women has sought a fair and speedy trial in the case, its Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said on Sunday.

“We have written to officials concerned to ensure a speedy and fair inquiry. We have also sent a team to inquire into the matter,” Kumaramangalam told IANS.

In a savage crime reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi, a young woman from Haryana’s Sonepat district was abducted, gang-raped and brutally murdered.

The woman, aged around 23, went missing on May 9. Her body was found on the outskirts of Rohtak town, 70 km from the national capital, early on Friday.

Reminiscent of the December 16, 2012 Delhi gang rape, the rapists had inserted a sharp-edged weapon in her private parts. Police also said that sedatives were found in her stomach.

Her head and face were smashed with a blunt object and later crushed under the wheels of a vehicle. Two men, including her neighbour Sumit who was stalking her, were arrested.

Stray dogs had eaten the victim’s face and lower portion of her body which was spotted by a passerby in a secluded area of the city in Haryana on May 11.

The incident comes days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence awarded to four convicts in the December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya gang-rape case.