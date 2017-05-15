On Monday morning, Border Security Force (BSF) troops gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s Gurdaspur area. After ignoring the warning given by the BSF troops the intruder forcefully barged across the border after which the BSF shot him down.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 3AM on Monday in Gurdaspur district of Punjab at the Pariyan BSF post where India shares border with Pakistan.

As per sources doing rounds, the BSF troops noticed a Pakistani crossing the fence. The troops warned him of dire consequences if he continued to forcefully cross the fence. Later, the forces came to action and shot the intruder dead, after he gave a deaf ear to all the warnings by BSF troops.

Following the matter, the concerned authorities have reached the spot and are likely to carry a press briefing in Gurdaspur over the incident.

Earlier, on Sunday, Pakistan military forces violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri of Chingus area at Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Following Pakistan’s back-to-back ceasefire violations, as per reports, more than seven inhabited villages in the area of Manjakote, Rajouri district are under constant target of Pakistani Army.

Following the heavy shelling by Pakistani troops over 1,000 border residents have been forced to evacuate the area.