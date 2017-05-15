In a tragic incident being reported from Haryana, a girl was allegedly kidnapped and then gang-raped by three men in Gurgaon and was later thrown out on streets of Delhi the next morning. Recently, a horrific incident of a brutal rape in Sonepat where the decomposed half-eaten body of the victim was found had brought the State to the headlines.

In Gurgaon gang-rape incident, the victim was identified as a 22-year-old girl hailing from Sikkim. The incident occurred at around 2AM when she was returning from Connaught Place in central Delhi to her residence in Gurgaon’s Sector 17.

Further disclosing the matter, a senior police officer, while talking to a news agency said that as the victim reached close to her house, the men dragged the girl in a car and drove away. The accused then took turns to rape the girl. They took her Najafgarh in Delhi, almost 20 kms from where they picked her.

Later, the accused threw the girl on road and drove away. Gaining back her consciousness, the girl approached some locals for help and then filed a complaint with the Delhi police which forwarded it to the Gurgaon police.

Commenting on the matter a police official said, “We have identified a few vehicles on the basis of her statement and CCTV footage and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the accused.”

The matter comes in just 2 days after the gang-rape of the Sonepat woman, whose mutilated body was found days after the incident took place.