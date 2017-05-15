The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is being blamed by Dalits in Moradabad for being ‘ignorant’ towards them. Almost 50 Dalit individuals have converted to Islam as a result of alleged hostility shown by the government towards their plight.

The agitated individuals have accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of mistreating them when violence hit Saharanpur and Sambhal. Following dangerous clashes between two groups in the region, the converted Dalits said that they have lost their faith in Hinduism.

The individuals have also flunked the Hindu idols in their home into the river. They said that they had high expectations from the Modi and Yogi government but had been left utterly disappointed.

Workers of Bajrang Dal approached the individuals but were unable to convince them from converging to Islam.