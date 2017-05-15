As expected, the first session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly which took place on Monday became a stormy affair. Opposition parties raised issues about the situation of law and order in the new Yogi Adityanath government.

Yogi Adityanath faces the ire of the opposition for the recent communal clashes in Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Gonda and Sambhal. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Yogi government of remaining inactive about the ‘deteriorating’ law and order condition in the state.

The opposition raised placards and shouted slogans inside the assembly.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is being blamed by Dalits in Moradabad for being ‘ignorant’ towards them. Almost 50 Dalit individuals have converted to Islam as a result of alleged hostility shown by the government towards their plight.

The UP assembly will also witness discussion on the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill.

Samajwadi Party has 66 members in the Legislative Council.