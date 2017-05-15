The misogyny against women is something which doesn’t seem to be coming to an end any time soon now. After the Panchayat of an Uttar Pradesh village blamed ‘mobile phones’ as the reason behind the increase in crime against woman, CPM leader and Kerala Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has stirred the controversy by saying that the number of rape cases would eventually go down if women stop being obsessed with their mobile phones.

While speaking at the inaugural event of an office building in Alappuzha, the minister suggested ways of bringing down the number of cases of crime and rapes. Addressing the gathering, minister said, “I am asking everyone to go for farming. In such a scenario, there won’t be time for sex trafficking. Let alone sex trafficking, there won’t be time to even think about it, in the morning, one would go to the field before going to office or any other workplace. In the evening, they would again be engaged in the field…Then where is the time for sex trafficking? In those days, when everyone had been engaged in farming, sex trafficking did not take place.”

The minister further explained the problems women might face if they walk with earphones plugged in, the minister said, “Women going with three or four mobile phones. Both ears plugged… then people would gather around her and snatch away the chain. She would not know because both ears would be plugged with earphones.”

Earlier, in Uttar Pradesh, in order to curb the crime against woman a UP village Panchayat, had imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on a village girl if found talking on the mobile phone while roaming on streets.

Also joining the chorus was Jitender Chhatar, a Haryana Khap leader, who earlier blamed ‘chowmein’ as the reason being increase in crime against woman. The minister said, “To my understanding, consumption of fast food contributes to such incidents (rape). Chowmein leads to hormonal imbalance evoking an urge to indulge in such act.”