The Supreme Court on Monday continued its hearing on the constitutional illegality of the triple talaq issue. Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer appeared in the case which is being argued by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that it will fight for gender equality and justice for Muslim women who are abruptly abandoned by their husbands.

UPDATES:

— Rohatgi says a new law will be instituted if Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq.

— Rohatgi tells Constitution Bench that triple talaq violates women’s rights to equality within the community.

— Supreme Court says theocratic countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are moving towards reforms, a secular country like India is still debating triple talaq.

— Besides triple talaq, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi says Supreme Court should also hear the matter on polygamy and nikah halala.

— Due to paucity of time, Supreme Court will only deal with the issue of triple talaq.