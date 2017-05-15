Prime Minster Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the longest river bridge ever made in the Indian history. One of the strongest bridges, capable of withstanding a 60-tonne weight of tank will be inaugurated on May 26. PM Modi will be inaugurating the bridge in Assam near to the border with China.

The 9.15-km-long bridge from Dhola to Sadiya is built over the Brahmaputra River. Following the inauguration of the bridge, PM Modi will kick-start the celebrations of NDA’s 3 years in the power from eastern-most part of Assam.

The bridge remains a big deal for India as it sees the bridge as an attempt to shore up the nation’s defense requirements along the border (Sino-Indian) hence providing easy access to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Commenting on the matter, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The prime minister will dedicate the strategically important bridge to the nation on May 26. It will bolster the road connectivity in the Northeast as the bridge will be used by people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh besides defence forces extensively.”

The bridge is 3.5 km longer than the Sea-link Bridge in Mumbai, therefore making it the longest bridge.