It was all about Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday who was arrested in Pakistan on March 3, 2016 and was issued a capital punishment on April 10, 2017 by the military court of Pakistan on charges of spying. After India was denied consular access in Jadhav’s case by Pakistan for a staggering 16 times, India moved International Court of Justice (ICJ) which in turn ordered Pak to stall the execution.

India presented a powerful testimony ahead of the 11-judge bench at International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague, Netherlands. Indian lawyer Harish Salve representing Kulbhushan Jadhav at the judicial arm of the United Nations hustled his way to the point and put front the demands of India against Pakistan.

Here are the crucial arguments India made against Pakistan on Monday at the International Court:

Immediate suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence as he was denied basic right of consular access several times.

Declare Pakistan ruling on Jadhav a violation of Vienna Convention (an international treaty between independent countries that defines a framework for diplomatic relations).

Annul farcical decision of Pakistan’s military court for the bogus means they used to persecute him.

If Pakistan fails to comply, the decision should be declared illegal for clear and blatant human rights violation.

Take all steps to ensure Jadhav isn’t hanged, for his confessions were forced and coerced out of him.

History of India and Pakistan clashing at International Court of Justice

The two nations have met at the ICJ three times, first time it was in 1971 when India suffered a setback on a vote count of 14-2 that went against it.

The next meet was in 1973 over 195 Prisoners of War India took after Bangladesh conflict but the case was later revoked by both the countries.

The last encounter was in 1999, when India gunned down Pakistan navy’s Atlantique aircraft but the case was dismissed due to the lack of jurisdiction.