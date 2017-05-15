After the ransomware ‘WannaCry’ took down computer systems across the world locking up critical data and extorting bitcoins as ransom for the release, the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) on Monday directed banks to operate their ATM networks only after machines receive a Windows update to protect them from the malware in the future.

As per reports, the ATMs are highly vulnerable to the malware as most of the machines are still operated on Microsoft WindowsXP.

Reportedly, there are more than 2.25 lakh ATMs in the country of which over 60% run on the outdated WindowsXP.

According to a daily, Microsoft has issued a statement saying that it has developed and released a special update for Windows XP although this particular version of its operating system is no longer serviced by the company.

On the other hand, ATM operators, say that there is no threat to customer data on money. The reason being there is no data stored in ATMs. Neither is there storage of any kind of logic that will block transactions.