To push for Haryana as a preferred investment destination and attract investors, a government delegation led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit Singapore and Hong Kong from May 21 to 25, a spokesman said here on Monday.

Addressing representatives of Singapore-based and other industries in the state during a meeting held in New Delhi on Monday, Khattar said the visit is aimed at attracting prospective investors from these countries to invest in the state.

“To develop Haryana as a preferred investment destination is among the top priority of the government and significant efforts were being made in this direction. The proposed visit to both the countries would accelerate the pace of investment in the state,” Khattar said.

Khattar had earlier visited the United States, Canada, China and Japan to attract investments.