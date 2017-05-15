The Samajwadi Party (SP) family feud was once again visible during the first Uttar Pradesh assembly session in 2017. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav avoided his uncle Shivpal Yadav in the state assembly.

Shivpal, an MLA, reached the House and occupied the last bench with SP members, while Akhilesh, an MLC, sat in the front seat during the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the UP legislature on the first day of the session.

After a while Shivpal was escorted by the SP members to the front row and was seated behind Akhilesh. Both the leaders exchanged glances but did not exchange pleasantries.

When SP members gave Shivpal the signature party ‘red cap’, he wore it and kept standing while other opposition members raised slogans during the joint address of the Governor.

Fresh tussle surfaced in the Yadav family after Shivpal announced a new party declaring his brother Mulayam Singh as the chief. The name of the party is Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

A high-end family drama was visible during the UP assembly polls in 2017.