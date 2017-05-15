Upping their ante against errant driving, the Goa Police on Monday invited civilians to send photos and videos of traffic violations via email in order to punish violators.

Speaking to reporters, Goa Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that emails sent by vigilant civilians to Traffic Police would result in a challan (fine) to the violator immediately.

“Whenever you see a traffic violation, like drivers speaking on a mobile phone, or not wearing a helmet or driving on the wrong side of the road, click a photo or a video and email it to us on sptrafficgoa@gmail.com. We will issue a challan to the violator immediately,” Mahla said.

A sudden spate in the number of fatal accidents on Goa’s roads has been a subject of concern in the state in recent times, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar promising a range of measures to make Goa roads safe again.

On an average, one person dies per day on the busy and pressurised road network in Goa. The state has the highest density of vehicles in the country with nearly one vehicle for every person.

According to Goa Police statistics, 326 people died on Goa’s roads last year. In 2017 alone, 118 people have been killed in over 100 accidents so far.