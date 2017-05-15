Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and requested that the Z security cover provided to him be continued.

In the 15-minute-long meeting, Siddiqui, who was thrown out of the BSP by Mayawati last week and subsequently released a series of audio tapes of his conversation with her, apprised Adityanath of the threat perception to his and his family’s security and said that in view of his latest expose, it had grown manifold.

He also told Adityanath that he had been provided the security on the orders of the High Court and hence should be continued.

The Chief Minister, an official said, assured the former BSP leader, who is also a member of the upper house of the state assembly, that he will take a judicious stand on that matter.