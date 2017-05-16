A blast was reported from the Kishtwar area of Jammu on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, the blast took place in a car parked at the Kishtwar mini bus stand that injured 1 person. The blast also damaged three vehicles.

There has been unrest in the entire Jammu and Kashmir region for a long time now. Constant ceasefire violations along the Line of Control killing jawans and civilians are at a rife.

On Monday Border Security Force (BSF) troops gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s Gurdaspur area. After ignoring the warning given by the BSF troops the intruder forcefully barged across the border after which the BSF shot him down.

(Further details awaited…)