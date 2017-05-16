Minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that lawyer Harish Salve, who fought Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has charged Rs 1 as fee.

“Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us Rs. 1/- as his fee for this case,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

The response by the minister came after a Twitter user Sanjeev Goel said that India could have got any good lawyer with lesser fee than what Salve must have charged for representing India at the ICJ.

“Any good India lawyer would have done the same and with much less expenses than #HarishSalve. Wait for the verdict!” Goel had written on his Twitter.

India has appealed to the ICJ to suspend Jadhav’s death sentence, saying that he has no connection with the government.

India also said that Pakistan is violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by continuously denying it consular access to the alleged Indian spy.

The former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court last month, a year after he was arrested on espionage charges.