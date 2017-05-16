The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday morning conducted raids at the residences of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti P Chidambaram in Chennai. The raids were conducted at 14 places by the CBI.

According to reports, the raids are part of the Aircel Maxis case.

CBI raid at former union minister P Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/1oGxTjVDXF — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

Reacting to the CBI raid, P Chidambaram said that the government, by using CBI and other agencies, was targeting his son and his friends because it wanted to silence his voice.

“Govt wants to stop me from writing as it has tried to with leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society,” Chidambaram said.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a show-cause notice to Karti over (Foreign Exchange Management Act) FEMA violation to the tune of Rs 45 crore.

The ED also served a notice to two Chennai firms for Rs 45 crore for FEMA contraventions.

“Show-cause notice has been issued to M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, its directors and also to Karti P Chidambaram who appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary in these transactions,” the ED said.

In 2016, the ED had approached fourteen nations for information on the former Finance Minister’s son Karti’s suspicious deals.