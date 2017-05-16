Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. The agenda of their meeting is the upcoming presidential elections.

The Congress President has taken the lead of the Opposition party to narrow down on a Presidential candidate for the upcoming polls. Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi had spoken to most of the Opposition leaders about the upcoming election. The Congress president also met Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party.

In the meantime Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi conferred with the Left’s Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav. As per sources, last week at the time she was admitted to hospital Sonia Gandhi had called Mamata Banerjee.

President Pranab Mukherjee’s term will come to a close on July 24 following which the Presidential elections will take place.

As per sources, the new political alignment is creating discomfort in Kolkata, where the Congress is an ally of the arch-enemy of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, the Left Front.