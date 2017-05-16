Popular Marathi daily ‘Saamna’ which is the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena slammed the Central government on the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the editorial section of Monday’s edition, the news daily slammed the Centre for being a failure not only on India’s borders but also in matters of internal security. It took up the issues of 26 missing Pakistanis from Mumbai and said that the government was merely being a spectator in this case.

‘Saamna’ stated the Centre’s response to security purpose in the country to be “as cold as a block of ice” which gives Islamabad the courage to carry out attacks along the border.

The editorial even mentioned about the ongoing Kulbhushan Jadhav case, “The Centre’s response to the Kulbhushan Jadhav episode has been shockingly lukewarm. Islamabad is not willing to pay heed to the International Court on the Jadhav issue as we are not resolute enough while pursuing the case.”

The news article also mentions that BJP’s stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is much more lenient than that of the Congress regime.