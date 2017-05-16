A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court started hearing the triple talaq issue on Tuesday morning with senior advocate Kapil Sibal arguing the case. Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that ‘triple talaq is going on since 1400 years, how can you say it is unconstitutional?’

“If Hindus faith about Rama’s birth at Ayodhya can’t be questioned, then triple talaq, a matter of faith for Muslims, shouldn’t be,” Kapil Sibal said.

He said triple talaq was a matter that comes under the Muslim board and therefore, in his opinion, the top court should not interfere in it.

Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court, the court shouldn’t decide or interfere in one’s faith and belief, arguing on #TripleTalaq case — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

Justice Rohinton Nariman asked Kapil Sibal, “You mean to say that we shouldn’t hear the matter.” Sibal replied, “Yes,you shouldn’t.”

The senior Congress leader representing the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was presenting his arguments in the Supreme Court over Triple Talaq.

Supreme Court wanted to know from the AIMPLB’s position on e- divorce given on WhatsApp in Islam.

On the second day of hearing of the matter on May 12, the Supreme Court had said Triple talaq was the “worst and undesirable” form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims.

The triple talaq issue has attracted condemnation for how married Muslim women are abandoned while the husband arbitrarily decides to leave his partner. The BMMA has alleged that women have been divorced through WhatsApp messages and Facebook Messenger.