Sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on former union minister P Chidambaram and son Karti Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai on Tuesday. When asked about the raids, Chidambaram said that the government was trying to silence his voice.

Karti Chidambaram’s name has been mentioned in an FIR where he has allegedly been accused of giving foreign investment clearances to a media company. The CBI raids were in connection with criminal misconduct in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval.

“Government by using CBI and other agencies is targeting my son and his friends. Government wants to silence my voice,” the ex-Finance Minister said.

Accusing the government’s high-handedness against opposition parties, he said, “Govt wants to stop me from writing as it has tried to with leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society.”

“Every case processed account to law and approval granted or refused accordance with FIPB recommendations consisting of 5 GOI secretaries,” he added.

Reacting to the news of the CBI raids, Congress leader Karate Thiagarajan said that the government was after Chidambaram’s reputation. “They just want to damage P Chidambaram’s reputation because he is a voice against Modi Govt,” he said.